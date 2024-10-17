Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 332 ($4.34) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XPS

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

About XPS Pensions Group

LON:XPS opened at GBX 354 ($4.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 301.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.04. XPS Pensions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 194.65 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 357.10 ($4.66). The firm has a market cap of £731.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.00 and a beta of 0.57.

(Get Free Report)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.