Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 332 ($4.34) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday.
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.
