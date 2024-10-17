Shawn Henry Sells 4,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.24. 2,885,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,423. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 574.53, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Argus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

