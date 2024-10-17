Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
