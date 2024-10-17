Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 94.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seven Hills Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:SEVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SEVN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

