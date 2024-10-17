Seven Grand Managers LLC Takes Position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter worth $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MeridianLink by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MeridianLink news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $126,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,582,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,709,267.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

MeridianLink Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 1.00. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

