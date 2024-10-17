Seven Grand Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 350,000 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,252,000. Chewy accounts for about 2.3% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chewy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,373,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $40,798,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,323,000 after buying an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,138,627 shares of company stock worth $827,147,620. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

