Seven Grand Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 180,000 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,000. Hess Midstream accounts for 1.4% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at $872,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 24,034.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $839,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HESM opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.6677 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.81%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $444,268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

