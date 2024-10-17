Seven Grand Managers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Life Time Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after buying an additional 1,665,006 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Life Time Group by 52.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1,443.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

LTH opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $27.11.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,880,696. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,804,786.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Life Time Group

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

