Seven Grand Managers LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned 0.15% of Armada Hoffler Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 78,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 30,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $619,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $997.92 million, a P/E ratio of 124.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 911.11%.

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,566.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,566.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Hoffler bought 95,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,793.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

