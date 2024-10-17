Seven Grand Managers LLC Boosts Position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Seven Grand Managers LLC lifted its position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned about 0.14% of LandBridge worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LB. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LandBridge in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in LandBridge during the second quarter worth $497,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 2nd quarter worth $1,158,000.

Get LandBridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Johnson Rice started coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LandBridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

LandBridge Trading Down 0.4 %

LB stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.37. LandBridge Co LLC has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $56.84.

LandBridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.