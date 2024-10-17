ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Walter Public Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 4.2% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $899.65.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $918.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $949.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $869.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $789.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

