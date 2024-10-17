Sensible Money LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,683,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after buying an additional 92,505 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,260,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 282,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 896,186 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,871,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 617,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,612,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

