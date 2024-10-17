Sensible Money LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sensible Money LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 25.4% of Sensible Money LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $58,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,446 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,236,000 after acquiring an additional 239,260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,149,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

