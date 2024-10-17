Sensible Money LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sensible Money LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

