Sensata Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,422 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 639% compared to the average volume of 1,005 call options.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 227,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,371. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

