Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $39.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 941,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after purchasing an additional 471,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 109,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

