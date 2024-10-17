SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $293.10 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $205.64 and a 52-week high of $294.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.