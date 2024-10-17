SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.7 %

ELV stock opened at $496.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.42 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $530.38 and its 200-day moving average is $528.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.