SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $105.93 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $107.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

