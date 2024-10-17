SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

