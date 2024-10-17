SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 845 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 263.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $178.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average is $164.80. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $181.49.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

