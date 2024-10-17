SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 964 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

