SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.31 and last traded at $100.82, with a volume of 144018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

SEA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,987.20 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

