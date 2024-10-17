Scotiabank Trims Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Target Price to C$84.75

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$84.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BEI.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$90.18.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$81.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.64 and a 12 month high of C$91.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 10.66%.

Insider Activity at Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.