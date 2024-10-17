Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03). Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,186,798 shares traded.

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £13.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.85.

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) Company Profile

Solo Oil Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

