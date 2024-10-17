Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gerald E. Connolly

Representative Gerald E. Connolly (D-Virginia) recently sold shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC). In a filing disclosed on October 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Science Applications International stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TIAA JOINT” account.

Representative Gerald E. Connolly also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) on 10/10/2024.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.68. 86,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average is $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,168,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at $11,044,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.43.

About Representative Connolly

Gerald Edward Connolly (Democratic Party) (also known as Gerry) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2009. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Connolly (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Click here to see Connolly’s key votes in Congress. Since at least 2012, Connolly was assigned to the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. From 1995 through 2008, Connolly served as a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. Connolly was born in Boston, Massachusetts. He earned his bachelor’s from Maryknoll College in 1971 and his M.P.A. in 1971 from Harvard University. After receiving his master’s, he began working for the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. Prior to his election to the U.S. House, Connolly was a chair of the Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Va.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

