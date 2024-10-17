Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gerald E. Connolly

Representative Gerald E. Connolly (D-Virginia) recently sold shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC). In a filing disclosed on October 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Science Applications International stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TIAA JOINT” account.

Representative Gerald E. Connolly also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) on 10/10/2024.

Shares of SAIC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.68. The stock had a trading volume of 86,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,707. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 236.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Connolly

Gerald Edward Connolly (Democratic Party) (also known as Gerry) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2009. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Connolly (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Click here to see Connolly’s key votes in Congress. Since at least 2012, Connolly was assigned to the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. From 1995 through 2008, Connolly served as a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. Connolly was born in Boston, Massachusetts. He earned his bachelor’s from Maryknoll College in 1971 and his M.P.A. in 1971 from Harvard University. After receiving his master’s, he began working for the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. Prior to his election to the U.S. House, Connolly was a chair of the Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Va.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

