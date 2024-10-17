Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 2044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

