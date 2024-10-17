Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.04. 80,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 184,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

