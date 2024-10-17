Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 61,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,530. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Schrödinger has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $38.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 100.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $27,221.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,478.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

