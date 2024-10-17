Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $6.47. Sasol shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 455,285 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Sasol Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

