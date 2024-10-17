Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $1,364.50 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,924,378,791 coins and its circulating supply is 1,903,749,368 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

