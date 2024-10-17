Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Shares Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.14 and last traded at C$8.12. Approximately 3,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 21,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company offers communications platforms comprising pure cloud and hybrid unified communications as a service, and on-premises systems; retail and wholesale SIP trunking, as well as fax as a service; Sangoma TeamHub, a unified communications and collaboration platform for business productivity; Sangoma Meet, a multi-party video conferencing platform; and Sangoma CX, a cloud-native contact center suite that enables businesses to manage inbound interactions across multiple channels.
