Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Shares Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.14 and last traded at C$8.12. Approximately 3,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 21,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STC

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

About Sangoma Technologies

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.47.

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company offers communications platforms comprising pure cloud and hybrid unified communications as a service, and on-premises systems; retail and wholesale SIP trunking, as well as fax as a service; Sangoma TeamHub, a unified communications and collaboration platform for business productivity; Sangoma Meet, a multi-party video conferencing platform; and Sangoma CX, a cloud-native contact center suite that enables businesses to manage inbound interactions across multiple channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.