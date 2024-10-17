Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) to Strong Sell

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDDY opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

