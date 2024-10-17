Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

