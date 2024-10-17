Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 9,308 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $471,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,093,141.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 8,500 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $425,085.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,008 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $236,878.40.

On Friday, September 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00.

Samsara stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Samsara by 18.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Samsara by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 12.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,225,000 after buying an additional 243,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

