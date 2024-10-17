SALT Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $181.29 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,211.32 or 1.00084669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013549 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000897 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00062894 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01427988 USD and is down -7.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $923.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

