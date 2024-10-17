Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $10.60. Saker Aviation Services shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 2,220 shares.

Saker Aviation Services Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc in September 2009.

