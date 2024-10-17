Saga Tops One Day Volume of $87.12 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Saga has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00004243 BTC on popular exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $298.31 million and $87.12 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00253034 BTC.

About Saga

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,038,590,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,085,430 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,038,420,060 with 104,023,322 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.93494466 USD and is down -10.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $153,522,075.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

