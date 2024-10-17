Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Saab AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

