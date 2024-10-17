Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.70. Rumble shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 1,772,927 shares traded.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Rumble had a negative net margin of 163.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,659,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,818,365.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,500 shares of company stock worth $936,825. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rumble by 21.3% during the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rumble by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Rumble during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the first quarter worth $81,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

