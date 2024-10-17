RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

RTX Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 145.67%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

