Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to “Moderate Buy”

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Bodycote Stock Performance

Bodycote Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and furnace/vacuum brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

