Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $122.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.56.

NYSE MS traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $120.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,345. The firm has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

