Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.9% on Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $76.50 and last traded at $76.87. 263,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,390,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.56.

Specifically, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,608.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,544. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.24.

The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Roku by 138.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 645.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 191,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

