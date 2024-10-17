Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Dan Jedda Sells 1,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,608.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00.

Roku Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.56. 2,892,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,548. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.08. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.24.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

