Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$63.00 at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s current price.
RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.59.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
