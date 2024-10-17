Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.92. 177,363 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

