Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $439,000 Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 272,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 103,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

