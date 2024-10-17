Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $26.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $26,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $77.97. 529,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,314. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

